US slaps sanctions on six facilitators of Taliban, Haqqani network 

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United States has declared six individuals as global terrorist and they are said to be facilitator and financiers of the Taliban and Haqqani Network.

The US Department of Treasury slapped sanction on four individuals including Abdul Samad Sani, Abdul Qadeer Basir Abdul Baseer, Hafiz Mohammed Popalzai, and Maulawi Inayatullah for providing assistance and facilitating the Taliban while the remaining two identified as Faqir Muhammad and Gula Khan Hamidi were sanctioned for acting on behalf of the Haqqani Network.

Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence has announced the decision and said that we are targeting six individuals who are facilitating and providing assistance to Taliban or Haqqani Network who have been involved in attacks on NATO forces, smuggling of individuals, or financing these terrorist groups.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump while unveiling the South Asia policy last summer vowed to turn around the longest war in Afghanistan by deploying more troops. Trump also slammed Pakistan for allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists.

She added that the Pakistani government must work with us to deny the Taliban and the Haqqani Network sanctuary and to aggressively target their terrorist fundraising.

According to the treasury department, As of early 2015, Baseer led the Finance Commission of the Taliban Peshawar Shura, which was responsible for the Taliban’s military and political activities in northern and eastern Afghanistan. Baseer was responsible for collecting financial aid from domestic and foreign sponsors”.

