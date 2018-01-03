US should stop blaming Pakistan for its mistakes: Lodhi

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that US should stop blaming others for their own mistakes and adding that Pakistan is not responsible for its failure in Afghanistan.

This she said after the Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to the UN, made incendiary remarks against Pakistan Tuesday night.

She rejected the US allegation regarding aid and adding that Pakistan’s cooperation with US was not any aid and we are moving into our national interest not for anyone.

Lodhi told that Pakistan sacrificed most in the war against international terrorism and carried out largest counter-terrorism operation anywhere in the world.

Pakistan’s Ambassador added that US should recognize their mistakes and stop others for their failure in Afghanistan because are not responsible for their mistakes.

The US should “not shift the blame for [its] own mistakes and failures onto others,” she added.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that the US was withholding $255 million in aid to Islamabad, accusing Pakistan of failing to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

