US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan demanding action against Haqqani network

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: State Department of US, Spokesperson Heather Nauert announced on Friday that it is suspending the transfer of military equipment and security related funds to Pakistan and adding that it will only be restored if Pakistan takes action against terrorists on its soil.

She announced that at a press briefing on Friday. She added that Pakistan can receive the suspended funds if he takes action against Haqqani network and Afghan Taliban.

The decision was taken after the US President Trump and other official’s level allegations of harboring terrorists on Pakistan and Washington also accused Pakistan of playing a double game in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, on Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.

Nauert said the suspension of security assistance was in addition to the earlier announced suspension of $255 million aid.

The State Department also placed Pakistan on a Special Watch List for what it claims are “severe violations of religious freedom”.

Advertisements