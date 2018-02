Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood actress who is currently busy in Hollywood has said that she wanted to get married ever since the age of 12.

While giving interview to news outlet, Priyanka told that she was in a committed relationship earlier but since a year she has been single.

She added that during her school functions, she always wanted to be a bride and always fascinating the idea of jewellery, dresses and frivolous functions.

