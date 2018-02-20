Whenever some thief is mentioned, Maryam takes it upon her father: Aitzaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said it is matter of grave concern whenever mention is made of any thief Maryam Nawaz takes it on her father.

“whenever mention is made about some thief, Maryam Nawaz takes it upon her father. While Chief Justice had only asked can any thief become party president? Rahol Gandhi or Modi did not say upon it that they were called thief”, he said this while talking to media men here Tuesday outside parliament house.

He held that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had become part of “galam galoch brigade”But it is matter of grave concern that Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also become part of this team.

Responding to a question he said it seems as if PM Abbasi is not being taken into confidence on any matter.

