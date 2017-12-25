Wife, mother meet Indian spy Kulbhushan at foreign office

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The mother and wife of arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday met him at the office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad in a strict security.

Foreign Officer Spokesperson told media that the meeting was started at 2:18pm and it continued for almost 40 minutes. Deputy Indian High Commissioner JP Singh was also present in the meeting; a special was prepared for the meeting via an intercom through a glass partition.

Foreign Office Director India desk Dr Fariha was also present during the meeting.

Private news channel reported that mother and wife of Indian spy Jhadav flew to Islamabad via Dubai earlier today. The family arrived at the Indian High Commission from where they were taken to the Foreign Office.

After meeting him at the Foreign Office, Jadhav’s family will head back to the Indian High Commission before returning to India via Oman, sources said.

