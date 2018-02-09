We will get Nawaz’s disqualification ‘overturned’ in elections 2018: Abid Sher Ali

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Federal minister Abid Sher Ali has said on Friday that the party leaders would have disqualification of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif ‘end’ in the coming General Elections.

Sher Ali addressed a rally in Faisalabad and in his speech, he said that the lawmakers who cursed upon the parliament should be cursed upon when they ask for votes from the people.

He accused disqualified leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen of having pocketed millions of dollars under United States (US) Aid package for farmers of Pakistan. ‘Thieves’ are roaming around in the country while Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are fighting corruption cases, he complained.

While talking about notorious police official dubbed as ‘encounter specialist’ Abid Boxer’s allegations against Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, the state minister said that confessional statement holds no truth.

He criticised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during his address as well and rhetorically asked how many people did party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had killed using Uzair Baloch.

The state minister claimed that the political party is fully aware of the verdicts that are to be delivered in supplementary references. Authorities are not holding the ‘thieves’ accountable but Nawaz Sharif, Sher Ali complained.

The minister claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to send Members of National Assembly (MNA) belonging to ruling PML-N to other political fronts.

