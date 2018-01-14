Withdraw fake case against Haleem Adil, demands Arif Alvi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Dr Arif Alvi has demanded to withdraw the fake case against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and others and stop political vendetta in the province.

Addressing a crowded press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here Sunday, he said the case against PTI Sindh executive senior vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh in connection with Ibrahim Haideri tragedy is totally fake, and lodged on political basis. He said Haleem Adil had saved the life of the accused by getting him shifted to the police station in a mobile van, because the angry mob gathered there wanted to burn him alive.

He said had Haleem Adil not saved his life the mob had surely lynched the accused. He regretted that however instead of giving credit to Haleem Adil a fake case was lodged against him and 50 other people.

Dr Alvi said that instead of discharging its duties the police are busy in lodging fake cases which is deplorable. He asked to withdraw the fake case against Haleem and others; otherwise, the PTI would launch a big protest. He said after the Kasur tragedy people are very angry, but the police have failed to provide them protection.

The PTI leader asked to encourage appointments of women in the education department. He said awareness amongst students should be raised to save them from such tragedies. He said CCTV cameras should be installed around the schools, especially the government schools. He said there is a big role of teachers and parents to ensure safety of children. He said media is an important stakeholder of society as it highlights such issues promptly.

However, PTI leader Jameela Baloch said that police and angry people were present there and beating up the accused when they reached there. She said she had called Haleem Adil to rush there and he saved the accused from the mob justice and took him to the police station. She said had Haleem Adil Sheikh not helped in shifting of the accused to the police station in a mobile van the angry mob would have surely lynched him on the spot.

