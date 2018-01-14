Won’t hold negotiations with anyone, clarifies Qadri

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri has said that he will not hold negotiations with anyone regarding Model Town incident now.

During his interview with a private television channel, Qadri said that no one will stage protest in future if the victims of Model Town tragedy won’t get justice. He further assured to only fight legal war against Punjab government.

Earlier, Tahirul Qadri had announced that his party will hold protests from January 17 till they demolish the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

PAT chief briefed the media saying they will stage sit-in on the Mall Road in Lahore. He told that the opposition parties have decided to protest against the Model Town incident and Kasur tragedy – where innocent 7-year-old was raped and murdered.

He said, “Opposition parties will protest till justice is provided in both these cases.”

PAT chief told that both Imran Khan and Asif Zardari will attend the protests, adding that several other leaders from the opposition parties will be there to raise their voices against the brutality of the PML-N government. He stated that he is confident that all leaders of the political parties will come to express solidarity with the martyrs of the Model Town incident.

On June 17, 2014 police moved to remove the barriers placed on roads leading to Minhajul Quran institutions and residence of Dr Tahirul Qadri in Model Town of Lahore, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief.

PAT chief had announced to lead a long march against alleged corrupt government on June 23, 2014.

Removal of barriers deemed encroachments resulted in deadly clash between the law enforcers and workers of the political front claiming 14 lives and leaving numerous injured.

Advertisements