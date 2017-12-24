Work on Burn, trauma center in progress

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Work on establishment of the first ever Burn and Trauma Center is in progress in Hayatabad Peshawar.

Sources of Health Directorate told Radio Pakistan that the one hundred and twenty beds center will be completed at a cost of more than rupees two point six billion by June next year.

There are monitoring committees that will supervise the process of construction to ensure transparency,” sources said.

The sources further said that there was close liaison between the office of chief secretary, communication and works department to build the centre within stipulated period.

Advertisements