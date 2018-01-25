Zainab murder suspect patronised by political figures, had foreign currency accounts: SC told

–SC orders JIT to probe into Shahid Masood’s allegations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Television anchor Dr Shahid Masood claimed before the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday that the suspect in the Zainab rape and murder case was patronised by political figures and had foreign currency accounts.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing the case of the rape and murder of seven-year old Zainab Ansari.

Television anchor Shahid Masood appeared before the bench and provided them with details of the political figures who were allegedly part of a pornography gang who were involved in the rape and murder of Zainab Ansari as well as other children.

Dr Shahid Masood also provided details of suspect Imran Ali’s bank accounts to the bench. Masood had earlier claimed that various foreign currency accounts existed in Imran Ali’s name. “I still stand by everything I said in my program,” said Dr Shahid Masood.

The Additional Advocate General stated before the court that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered a probe into the claims by the television anchor.

The apex court ordered an inquiry into the claims made by Dr Shahid Masood and instructed the government official to present a report on it by Monday.

The bench earlier stated that when in police custody, IG Punjab was responsible for the security of suspect Imran Ali whereas during judicial custody, Punjab IG Prisons was responsible for his security. The bench stated that if the suspect was harmed, then action would be taken against the respective Inspector-General. “We will go to the depth of the matter to know about its truth,” remarked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The top court had summoned Masood to throw a light on claims he made during a television show on Wednesday night with regard to prime suspect arrested in Zainab rape and murder case.

In his show, Masood had claimed that Zainab’s murderer was member of a network involved in child pornography production. He alleged that influential people and a minister in Punjab have been supporting the network.

At outset of the hearing, Masood and Punjab Additional Advocate General Asma Hamid appeared before the court.

The CJP asked Masood to write down the names of persons including the influential people and minister for backing the network involved in the child pornography production, which he talked about in his show.

Complying with the orders, the TV anchor handed over the names on a piece of paper to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

On the occasion, the bench also went through footage of Masood’s TV show at courtroom and passed directives to Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan and the JIT to probe into allegations under light of evidences provided by the anchorperson.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Monday (January 29).

