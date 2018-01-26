Zainab’s father says CM Punjab didn’t keep his promise

F.P. Report

KASUR: Father of the seven-year old rape-slay victim Zainab Ansari on Friday claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif didn’t keep his promise of presenting the accused Imran Arshad before his family.

Speaking to a private television channel, Ameen Ansari maintained that the CM promised him that he will present Imran Arshad before him and his family so they can ascertain that he is the one who killed Zainab.

“When I met CM, he promised me that the govt will present him (Imran Arshad) before our family so we can question him and clear our doubts. we feel he did not act alone, his family members knew about his activities and probably supported him,” said Ameen Ansari.

He maintained that when he met CM, he was led straight to the press conference and was neither allowed to speak nor the accused was presented before him.

Ameen Ansari, who lost his seven-year-old daughter to a horrific rape-slay incident demanded that the legislators should pave way for public hanging of the accused.

Kidnapped on January 4 and found from a garbage heap on January 9, Zainab’s autopsy report suggested that the minor was sexually assaulted before being strangulated to death.

The girl’s rape and murder sparked outrage among the residents of the city and whole of Pakistan with social activists and general public starting a trend #JusticeForZainab on social media.

Zainab’s parents were performing Umrah when the incident occurred, as they landed back in Pakistan, they demanded justice from Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

On January 21, the Supreme Court gave three days’ time to a joint investigation team formed to probe the rape and murder of Zainab to track down the culprit.

The Joint Investigation Team formed to arrest the culprit nabbed Imran Arshad on January 23 after the DNA proved that he was behind the rape and murder of Zainab and at least eight other girls from Kasur.

Advertisements