Zainab’s murderer caught, is a ‘serial killer’, confirms CM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday confirmed that the murderer of Zainab has been arrested after his DNA sample matched with that of culprit, thanking the law enforcement department and other people who helped solve the case.

Confirming the arrest of Imran, the chief minister and said the murderer of Zainab is a “serial killer”.

Addressing to a joint press conference including Zainab’s father and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, the Chief Minister lauded the role of forensic department for carrying out more than 1,100 DNA tests to trace the culprit.

Shehbaz Sharif told that the culprit Imran belongs to Kasur and his DNA sample as well as the polygraphic test video is available. He suggested that the 24-year-old culprit should be publicly executed.

Shehbaz Sharif requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to proceed the case quickly so that the rapist can be held accountable. Among others, the Punjab CM thanked Punjab IGP, Forensic DG, NADRA, DG ISI and Army Chief.

Zainab’s father expressed satisfaction at the investigation as he thanked the concerned departments for their cooperation.

The suspect held in seven-year-old’s murder case is revealed to have raped and murdered seven other minor girls in a series of brutal incidents that range back to 2015.

Reportedly, suspect Imran’s DNA sample has matched with those obtained from late Zainab’s body and those collected from bodies of seven other minors namely, Kainat, Laiba, Eman Fatima, Noor Fatima, Tehmina, Ayesha and Asma.

The girl’s rape and murder sparked outrage among the residents of the city and whole of Pakistan with social activists and general public starting a trend Justice For Zainab on social media. Zainab’s parents were performing Umrah when the incident occurred, as they landed back in Pakistan, they demanded justice from Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

The alleged culprit raped and murdered his first victim in June 2015. Sources privy to investigators have reported that he used to flee the city after each incident.

Officers said that suspect Imran was Zainab’s neighbour and was detained on a suspicion on January 20, but was later released. The suspect fled to another city and came back after shaving off his beard, they claimed.

However, on Monday night, he was rearrested after his DNA test confirmed his involvement in rape and murder of Zainab. The culprit has been shifted to some undisclosed place for interrogation.

On the other hand, Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan has said that DNA sample of the suspect has been taken and verification procedure will require four hours to complete.

Malik Ahmed Khan told that the authorities had found some technical proofs against Imran, a resident of Kasur’s Road Kot area. He said it has not been verified yet that Imran is Zainab’s relative or not.

Zainab’s father Haji Ameen said the suspect is not his relative. He looks like a person from the same area. He also expressed satisfaction over police perfomrnace and demanded that the suspect should be hanged public if proven guilty.

Zainab was raped and murdered after abducted on January 4. Her body was found from a heap trash on January 9 in Kasur when her parents were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The guardians complained upon return that late Zainab had gone missing at least five days ago and the police did not cooperate with the relatives, who were looking for the missing minor.

Zainab had marks of torture on nose, neck, and other parts of the body – according to the autopsy. The samples collected from her clothes and body were sent to forensic laboratory.

Later, a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe the murder case that collected data of 300 mobile phone numbers and six of them were marked for further investigation. Three footages were also emerged showing a suspect roaming with the victim.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had also taken suo motu notice of the case. During the hearing, the apex court expressed dissatisfaction over police’s investigation and said it should also use conventional methods as well instead of only depending upon DNA samples.

