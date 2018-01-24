Zainab’s murderer to be presented in ATC today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The main accused, Mohammad Imran, in the Zainab murder case will be presented in a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday (today) in Lahore.

ATC judge Sheikh Sajjad will conduct hearing in the case.

Seven years old, Zainab was kidnapped from near her house on January 4 in Kasur and on January 9 her body was recovered from a garbage pile. The post-mortem of the minor revealed that she had been raped before being murdered.

On Tuesday evening, CM Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that police arrested the main accused in Zainab murder case and adding that the arrested 24-years old Imran, is a “serial killer”.

The chief minister was accompanied by the victim’s father and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah at the press conference in Lahore.

Shehbaz congratulated Punjab’s cabinet committee, Law Minister Sanaullah, IGP Punjab, additional chief secretary home, chief secretary, and other intelligence officials including Military Intelligence (MI) and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He further said that the entire nation, including Zainab’s parents, had prayed due to which such results were achieved.

Shehbaz further said that the case will be prosecuted in an anti-terrorism court (ATC), and assured that all legal formalities will be completed.

