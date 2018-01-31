Zardari claims; PPP will form next govt in Punjab

F.P. Report

MULTAN: The co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Tuesday that PPP will form government after 2018 elections.

Addressing press conference after attending luncheon meeting, hosted by Makhdoom Attaullah Taunsvi in Taunsa, Zardari hoped that senate elections will be held as per schedule.

He said there was big difference in Lahore and Southern Punjab, therefore Southern Punjab should be made as separate province.

He questioned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s claim of being victimised. He asked how can Nawaz claims to be a victim while enjoying official security protocol.

“With six cars ahead, six cars behind his (Nawaz) vehicle, how can he claim himself to be a victim. We were the ones who were victimised and taken in armoured vehicles,” Zardari said.

“How can he be a victim when he has his government today”.

The PPP leader also claimed that his party will be able to form a government in Punjab. “Panama issue originated from outside, it wasn’t started by former Ehtasaab C-ommission Chairman Saifur Rehman,” said Zardari.

