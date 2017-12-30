Zardari okays Rehman Malik as next Opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD (Online): With announcement of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Opposition leader Aitzaz Ahsan to quit politics after completing their tenure in March 2018, a big crisis in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged.

Sources said that co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari has showed readiness to make Senator Rehman Malik as next opposition leader but it would be impossible to fill the vacuum of Raza Rabbani and Aitzaz Ahsan.

Both senior leaders of PPP, present Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Opposition leader in the Upper House of the Parliament, Aitzaz Ahsan have warned the party leadership about their decision of retiring from politics after March, next year.

Sources said that after the announcement of both senior leaders, crisis has also emerged in PPP for appointing new Opposition leader but Co-Chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari has showed readiness to appoint Senator Rehman Malik as next Opposition leader.

Senator Rehman Malik has been informed by the Party leadership to start preparation to hold portfolio of Opposition leader in the Senate after Senate elections in 2018.

