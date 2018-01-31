Zeenat Aman files a police complaint against businessman for stalking

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Veteran Indian actress, Zeenat Aman has filed a case against a businessman in Mumbai and demanded a protection from the police.

According to Indian media, the 66-year-old actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday has registered a case of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman.

Zeenat Aman and the businessman identified as Amar Khanna were said to be good friends but their relationship were broken because of unknown reason.

Zeenat told that the accused is continuously following her.

