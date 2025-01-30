$1.5 Million contract signed to build 14 Telecom sites in provinces

KABUL (TOLONews): The Afghanistan Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has signed a $1.5 million contract for the establishment of 14 telecommunication sites in several provinces.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, this contract has been signed between ATRA and several companies, under which 14 telecommunication sites will be built in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, and other provinces.

Enayatullah Alokozay, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, stated: “These 14 telecommunication sites have been planned for areas deprived of telecommunication services. They will be operational within a year, and once activated, these areas will be covered by telecommunication services.”

Meanwhile, citizens consider the establishment of telecommunication sites in remote parts of the country to be a significant step.

Ahmad, a resident of Kabul, told TOLOnews: “The creation of around 14 telecommunication sites in various provinces, especially in remote areas, is a positive initiative as it reduces people’s difficulties and provides employment opportunities.”

Zmary Salangi, another resident of Kabul, said: “Telecommunication sites are indeed a sign of progress and can have a positive impact on the country’s development.”

According to statistics from the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, work is currently underway on more than 570 telecommunication sites across the country, with over 50 of them recently becoming operational.