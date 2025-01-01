1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair returns to Marrakech for sixth edition

MARRAKECH: The sixth edition of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has returned to the opulent La Mamounia Hotel bringing together collectors and art aficionados from across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The smallest of the 1-54 fairs — which are also held in London and New York — the Marrakech edition, which opened on Jan. 30, presents a more intimate, upscale experience.

There is a great focus on establishing connections between the Marrakech art scene and greater Africa and its diaspora, the Middle East and Europe.

1-54 Marrakech 2025. (Courtesy Mohamed Lakhda)

Running until Feb. 2, the event is being held at both the La Mamounia Hotel and multidisciplinary art space DaDa, located within the famous bustling Jemaa El-Fnaa square and marketplace in the city’s Medina quarter.

The latter highlights predominantly art concepts from across Morocco whereas within the lavish halls of La Mamounia, both international and Moroccan galleries present works by local African and international artists.

“In this edition, there is a very good balance between African, international and local Moroccan galleries,” fair director and founder Touria El Glaoui, the daughter of the late celebrated Moroccan modernist painter Hassan El Glaoui, told Arab News.

1-54 Marrakech 2025. (Courtesy Mohamed Lakhda)

“This year presents 14 galleries from Africa … in addition to a gallery from Kuwait City, Tokyo, two galleries from Milan, and the Kalhath Foundation from Mumbai, India, presenting Moroccan artist Amina Benbouchta.”

Newcomers this year include Milan-based C+N Gallery CANEPANERI; space Un from Tokyo, Japan; and GALERIE FARAH FAKHRI from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Also represented for the first time will be Galerie Medina from Bamako, Mali; Hunna Art from Kuwait City, Kuwait; Le Violon Bleu Gallery from Sidi Bou Said in Tunis, Tunisia; and Rabat-based Abla Ababou Galerie.

1-54 Marrakech 2025. (Courtesy Mohamed Lakhda)

On view at Le Violon Bleu from Tunisia are also paintings by Hassan El Glaoui. The display marks the first time the artist’s works are exhibited at the fair.

The Gulf is represented this year through the debuting Hunna Art from Kuwait City.

In addition, a talk, titled “AlUla a New Laboratory for Contemporary Art,” will be delivered by French curator Arnaud Morand who has staged exhibitions and residencies for several years in the ancient Saudi Arabia desert region.

1-54 Marrakech 2025. (Courtesy Mohamed Lakhda)

Also from the Gulf will be a special performance titled “Le Miroir (Acte I)” by renowned artist Miles Greenberg, to be staged at the historic El-Badi Palace, commissioned by ICD Brookfield Place Arts Program in Dubai.

Since its launch in Morocco in 2018, 1-54 has grown into a global event bringing collectors, major art institutions and artists from across the world to Morocco.

The fair, as El Glaoui noted, is also building on Marrakech’s rich cultural and art scene which has been expanding over the years. Of note this year is the reopening of the Museum of African Contemporary Art Al-Maaden alongside numerous exhibitions and museum shows and performances.

“Marrakech has a strategic geographic location serving as a meeting point for audiences from the Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world,” said El Glaoui.

“Morocco has a vibrant art scene that has significantly grown over the years. I think between its auction houses, museums, private foundations and the various galleries we have in each city, it has become an important international contender for modern and contemporary art.”

Courtesy: arabnews