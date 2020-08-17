1 big thing: Conventions’ quantum leap

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: The virus forced both parties to do what they should have long ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for conventions, Axios’ Hans Nichols and Alexi McCammond write.

The Democratic Party tonight kicks off a highly condensed, mostly virtual show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

Milwaukee is still the site of the control room (above) and a stage that’ll be used occasionally through the four nights of 9 to 11 p.m. ET programming.

Republicans follow a week from tonight, with President Trump speaking from the White House lawn after the party nixed Charlotte, then Jacksonville.

Democratic convention organizers tell Axios they’ve lined up self-shot videos from Americans across the country, with a promise to play the videos in prime time — including Republicans declaring support for Joe Biden.

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese swapped out the traditional Tuesday night keynote address, instead dividing the slot among 17 speakers.

Biden will close the show Thursday night from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. — delivering his acceptance speech to a mostly empty space.

Why it matters: Democrats acknowledge there’s risk in weaving together pre-taped, live and remote events — with no real sense of how it’ll play for viewers.

“Networks aren’t going to know how to cover this,” said Erik Smith, creative director for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 conventions. “In the past, they’d take the speeches but not the interludes.”

With a virtual convention, it’s easier to paper over differences and emphasize party unity — no “Bernie! Bernie!” chants like Hillary Clinton endured in 2016.

Conventions are still geared toward broadcast TV because “networks get people who are casually interested in politics,” Smith said. “That’s who you want.”

Planners expect a few awkward moments when activists call in from self-made home studios for live chats. The idea is DIY authenticity.

That’s intentional: If the convention felt too much like a telethon, viewers would change the channel.

Between the lines: Speeches are shorter — less time for rising stars to grab the spotlight. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets 60 seconds, hemmed in by musical interludes and an emcee.

What party strategists won’t miss: Prima donna politicians demanding prime-time slots.

What delegates will miss: The in-person roll call. The balloon drop.

What lobbyists won’t be doing: Early morning policy panels and breakfasts.

What reporters will miss: The kitsch and sweep of the spectacle. Conversations with activists and voters.

