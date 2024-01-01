1 billion AFN invested in mines so far

KABUL (Ariana News): Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) say nearly one billion AFN have been invested in small and large mines since the beginning of the 1403 solar year.

The ministry officials said that since then, they have signed small and large contracts, the volume of which reaches one billion AFN. They stated that efforts are underway to attract large investments in the mining sector.

“On a small scale, the total value of all these investments is 500 million AFN. Similarly, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has two large-scale contracts this year, one of which is the Jagdalak ruby mine in Kabul and the barite mine in Herat province where the mining contract for this mine had also been signed with a domestic company,” said Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) have stated that there is a good opportunity to invest in the mining sector and interest in investing has increased.

“Especially in the mining sector, there are many developments and the work is good. The mine goes abroad a lot. From 2 billion exports, most of them are minerals, which are not rare, but semi-precious minerals,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.

“But in general, foreign and domestic traders are interested in investing in agriculture, production, mines and processing,” he added.

Meanwhile, economic analysts believe that if the Islamic Emirate creates more facilities for private investors, domestic and foreign investments will expand in the country, and along with the increase in government income, employment opportunities will be provided for thousands of citizens.