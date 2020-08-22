1 killed, 3 injured as mortar mine hits house

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: One person was killed and three others injured as a mortar mine fired by militants struck a house in the eastern Kapisa province on Friday, police spokesman in the restive province Shaeq Shurash said.

The deadly incident took place early morning in Alasai district when fighting was going on for the control of a local bazaar.

Shaeq blamed the Taliban militants for the attack, saying the mortar mine fired by the insurgents struck a house, killing one person on the spot and wounding three others, all civilians and members of the same family.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comment. (Xinhua)