1 police officer killed, 2 wounded in Kabul blast

KABUL (TOLOnews): At least one police officer was killed and two more were wounded in an IED blast that targeted a police vehicle in Kabul on Wednesday morning, Kabul police confirmed in a statement.

The incident happened around 6:55am local time in Kabul’s PD12 when an IED targeted a police vehicle, it said.

However, the statement did not provide further details. No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

This comes a day after at least five people were killed and two others were wounded in a mine blast in Kabul city on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:33am local time in the Doghabad area of PD7 of Kabul city when a mine exploded that had been placed on a vehicle carrying doctors working at Pul-e-Charkhi prison, the statement said.

Dr. Nazifa Ibrahimi, the acting head of the health directorate of the prisoners’ affairs authority, was among the five killed in the attack, the authority said in a statement.

Other officials who were killed in the attack are Abdul Matin, the deputy head of the health directorate of the prisoners’ affairs authority, Abdul Nabi, driver of the department and Dr. Sona, an employee of the Ministry of Public Health who was sent to the authority to give COVID-19 tests to prisoners.

Over 60 attacks in Kabul over 2 months

Kabul witnessed more than 60 security-related incidents over the past two months in which 133 people were killed and 280 more wounded, according to a survey by TOLOnews.

Amrullah Saleh, First Vice President, personally took charge of overseeing Kabul’s security two months ago.

Based on the TOLOnews survey, over the past 64 days Kabul witnessed three suicide attacks including an attack on Kabul University, an attack on the Kawsar-e-Danish coaching center and on security forces in Paghman district in the east of Kabul.

According to the survey, during this period Kabul also witnessed 29 IED blasts, three missile attacks, 26 armed attacks and two car bombings. Saleh, after assuming charge of Kabul’s security, pledged to bring security to the people in the capital city.