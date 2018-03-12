10 dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Balochistan

F.P. Report

HUB: As many as six people lost their lives after a passenger bus collided with the motor car Bela in Hub on early Monday morning.

The rescue officials told media that more than 12 persons were injured also in the incident and they were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in another accident which was occurred in Khuzdar district, four people were killed after a passenger coach fell into a ditch.

Levies officials told that the passenger was trying to avoid a collision with an approaching car.

