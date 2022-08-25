10 dead in rain-related incidents in Sindh, Quetta

KARACHI, QUETTA (INP): Ten people including two women and three children died in roof collapse and other incidents in different cities of Sindh and Quetta on Thursday. According to police, two women and as many children died and six others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Bhiria city, Naushehro Feroze.

The deceased were identified as Naila, Sabira, Dua and Hasib. The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. The deceased and the injured belonged to Ali Memon village, and they were living in the house of Naveed Memon in the city to avoid the destruction caused by rain in their village.

In another incident, a man died and another was injured after the roof of a mosque collapsed on them in the Malik police precincts in Naushehro Feroze. The injured and the body of the deceased were shifted to Mooro Hospital. The deceased belonged to Jacobabad. In Tangwani, a girlchild died and two others were injured in a roof collapse incident in Amanullah Banglani village.

The injured and the body of the deceased were shifted to hospital. It merits a mention here that people in Tangwani are living under the open sky as they have got no help from the administration. In Qambar, two sisters died after being buried under the rubble of a roof that collapsed due to heavy rain.

The deceased were identified as Zoya and Zainab Magsi. The locals of the area pulled the dead bodies of the girls on a self-help basis. Deaths due to rain in Qambar have exceeded 40. In Quetta, two persons died in a mud flow caused by continuous rain near a nullah.

Train service between Balochistan and other parts of the country was suspended after a British-built railway bridge collapsed near Bolan’s Machh town on Thursday. According to details, the railway bridge collapsed in Balochistan’s Bolan district due to heavy rains and flash floods, which wreaked havoc across the country.

The collapsed bridge is located between Machh and Kolpur at Hirak in the mountainous Bolan valley. All passenger trains were stopped in Quetta and Jacobabad after the collapse of the bridge.

Meanwhile, torrential rains and flash floods swept away a gas pipeline in Machh town near Bolan district. The gas supply to Machh town has been suspended after the pipeline was washed away.

A day earlier, it was reported that four more people died amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said. According to details, PDMA said that a total of 110 men, 55 women, and 69 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan. A total of 18 bridges and 710 km of roads have been damaged in the recent floods.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops were carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Unprecedented monsoon rains and resulting floods have left a trail of destruction throughout Sindh on Thursday. As many as 300 villages have been inundated in Qambar district of the province while 34 people have so far lost their lives. Over 50 people have been injured and several homes lie in ruins in the district on account of incessant rains.

Similarly, there is water everywhere in Tangwani and Ghauspur where people have been forced to live outdoors and that, too, in torrential rains. The situation is no different in Sanghar district where routine life has been paralyzed as over 125 villages have been flooded after nullahs burst their banks; 15 people have died and several homes have been destroyed. Sindh govt sets up ‘flood relief fund’:

The Sindh government, on the other hand, has set up a ‘flood relief fund’ to which Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members of the parliament (MPs) as well as members of the Sindh Assembly, provincial ministers and special assistants to the CM will donate their month’s salary.

PPP’s Sharjeel Memon has said all government employees of grade-17 and above will also donate their five-day salary to the Fund. On the other hand, Khairpur district is completely under water where the flood victims have demanded the government to announce a ‘big relief package’ since Rs25, 000 were not enough.

Syeda Nafeesa Shah, PPP leader, has demanded the authorities to give Rs0.1 million each to those families whose homes have been destroyed by rains and floods. “80 per cent of people have been rendered homeless while crops and orchards are under rainwater. Balochistan’s road, rail links with provinces severed: As many as 18 bridges have collapsed while 710-kilometer stretch of different roads have been badly hit by the calamity in the country’s largest province Balochistan due to which its links with other three provinces of the country have been cut off.

Nine more people have died in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 234. As many as 26, 897 homes are either completely in ruins or partially damaged. Similarly, over 0.1 million cattle have perished. Crisis time for people of south Punjab not over: People in south Punjab are still to come to grips with the colossal loss of lives and properties they have suffered this monsoon season.

There is water everywhere. There seems to no end in sight to the sufferings of people in Taunsa Sharif. The same gloomy situation persists in Kot Chattha. In Jampur, Sakhi Sarwar and Layyah, human settlements have been washed away by raging water, forcing the locals to spend their days and nights under open skies. Pakistan Army, on the other hand, is carrying out relief operation in the affected areas.

Related