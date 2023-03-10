10 IEA members die of food poisoning in Nawa

HELMAND (Khaama Press): A reliable security source in Southern Helmand confirmed that at least ten Taliban members have died due to serious food poisoning in the Nawa district of the province.

The source which avoided mentioning its identity on Sunday told Khaama Press the report about the death of Islamic security forces caused due to food poisoning in Helmand province is true.

The source added that food poisoning was intentional and preplanned as a result of which ten members of the Islamic Emirate suffered serious health issues on Friday before they died.

It is stated that Taliban officials in the province are trying to hide the incident with claimed the lives of scores of the group’s members, and they have not yet commented about the incident so far.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate’s opposite groups have intensified their attacks on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities in Kabul and other provinces.

On February 9, a suicide attack took place in the premises of the Mazar-e-Sharif governor’s office around 10 am in morning, which claimed the life of Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh province, and his two security guards.

The Taliban-run administration claims to have ended the war and restored security throughout Afghanistan.

However, since their return to power in August 2021, there has been no considerable improvement security-wise.

Meanwhile, target killing, arbitrary detentions, and anonymous killing have even caused the death of Taliban members. It is believed that intergroup conflict on certain key issues within the Islamic Emirate authorities has increased in the recent past.