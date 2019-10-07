10 Killed, 27 wounded in Jalalabad explosion

JALALABAD (TOLO News): At least 10 people were killed–including a child–and 27 were wounded when explosive materials placed in a rickshaw went off near an Afghan army vehicle in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.

Sources say the explosion happened in PD3 of the city near a minibus that belonged to an Afghan National Army recruitment center.

The Afghan Ministry of Interior has said that some of those injured in the blast are in critical situation.