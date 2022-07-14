10 killed in KP rain related incident

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday said that as many as 10 persons were killed and two injured in rain related incidents in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a report released here, the authority informed that 10 houses were completely and 20 partially damaged in the incidents, adding that as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the authority directed all district administrations to start rescue and relief operations in affected areas. It said that relief goods were distributed in Swabi, Tank and Bajaur while field staff had been deployed to district Karak for drainage of flood water.

Director General PDMA said that health teams, Rescue 1122, district administrations and paramedics have been mobilized in flood affected areas to control the outbreak of diseases. He said that fumigation was being carried out in affected areas while heavy machinery had been deployed for drainage of flood water.

The DG said that PDMA timely issued alter to all district administrations due to which the losses remained very low in the affected areas, adding that the control room of PDMA was working round the clock to timely respond to any emergency.

