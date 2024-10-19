10 Megawatt solar energy project inaugurated in Kabul

KABUL (TOLONews): The project to generate ten megawatts of solar energy in Naghlu, Kabul, was inaugurated today (Saturday) by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor stated during the inauguration ceremony that this ten megawatts of energy will benefit 1,000 families, Kabul’s industrial parks, and hospitals.

The acting Minister of Energy clarified that many projects in the areas of energy production, dam construction, and energy imports are underway in the country.

Abdul Latif Mansoor said, “We laid the foundation for about eight of these projects, and today, it is inaugurated and connected to the national grid. This is one of the achievements of the Ministry of Energy and Water that we witnessed.”

Abdul Rahman Rashid, Deputy Minister of Refugees and Repatriations, who was also present at the ceremony, said: “In the past three years, the Islamic Emirate has implemented projects that the former regime, despite the inflow of billions of dollars, failed to implement in the past twenty years.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Administrative Office also mentioned during the ceremony that the Islamic Emirate is working based on priorities to meet the people’s demands and considers itself responsible for protecting the investments and lives of its citizens and investors.

Nooralhaq Anwar, the head of the Administrative Office, said: “A merchant needs the assurance of their assets. Before assets, their lives must be guaranteed, and beyond that, protecting a merchant’s beliefs and practices is very crucial.”

Aminullah Obaid, Governor of Kabul, stated, “Security is now established, and we ask investors to invest in every sector and at any time in the country.”

The ten-megawatt solar energy project was completed in ten months with an investment of 7.6 million dollars.

The head of the contracting company for the ten-megawatt solar energy project in Naghlu, Kabul, called on investors abroad to return to Afghanistan and contribute to the country’s development.

Nearly ten days ago, senior officials of the Islamic Emirate handed over the construction of a 22.75 megawatt solar energy plant in the Surobi district of Kabul, valued at 18.2 million US dollars, to a Turkish and Afghan company. This project is expected to be completed in the next eight months.