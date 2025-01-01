10 Pakistanis arrested for begging in UAE

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials arrested ten Pakistani nationals, including five women, for begging, according to official sources.

The detainees have been sent to prison, and UAE authorities have formally informed their Pakistani counterparts.

According to sources within the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the arrested women include Amina Bibi, Kausar Bibi, and Farzana Bibi from Vehari, as well as Jameela Bibi and Zubaida Bibi from Lahore. They were apprehended during multiple operations conducted across the UAE.

FIA officials confirmed that these women have been incarcerated and preparations are underway for their deportation to Pakistan.

Similarly, in related operations, Muhammad Zakariya from Dera Ghazi Khan, Waseem Haider from Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Usman from Lahore, Ejaz Khan from Charsadda, and Abdullah from Peshawar were also arrested on charges of begging.

The FIA further stated that emergency passports have been issued for these five men, and they will be deported to Pakistan in the coming days. Upon arrival, they will be taken into custody, and legal action will be initiated against them.