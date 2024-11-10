10 people linked to May 9 violence sentenced to jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Friday announced sentencing of 10 people linked to the May 9 violence triggered by former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

Those sentenced by the court include Abid Mahmood son of Muhammad Saqib from Islamabad, Ahsan Ayaz son of Muammad Ayaz from Islamabad and Naeemullah son of Abdul Qadir from Bajaur.

Other convicts are Naeemullah son of Abdul Qadir from Bajaur, Matiullah son of Amin Khan from Rawalpindi, Shaukat son of Fazal Dada from Islamabad and Zakirullah son of Bismillah Khan from Bajaur.

Also among those sentenced are Daud Khan son of Haju Khan, Younis Khan son of Khan Muhammad, Ehsanullah son of Ziaul Haq and Lal Afgha son of Khan Agha. An FIR (626/24) was launched against 17 suspects on May 10, 2024. One of these suspects was release after investigation. Six suspects are living in hiding and 10 have been sentenced to prison.

According to sources, four of the 10 people sentenced by the court are Afghan citizens and they were living in different parts of the country.

The convicts living in hiding will be presented in court as soon as they are arrested. They have been sentenced up to six years in jail. They have also been fined for their crimes.