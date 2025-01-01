10 pilots graduate from Air Force University

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ten pilots have graduated from the Air Force University of the country on completing their professional, theoretical and practical training, says the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Sunday’s graduation ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials of the caretaker government, the MoD said in a statement.

Habibullah Muqeem, head of the Air Force University, urged the graduating pilots to remain continued to honing their skills and maintaining a high level of professionalism.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Maulvi Aziz Rahman Mansoor urged the graduates to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and integrity.