10 reports of committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ten reports of standing and special committees were laid before the Senate on Tue-sday on different matters including an incident of child abuse in Nowshehra and setting up of criminal prosecution service in Islamabad capital territory.

During proceedings of the upper house, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the chairperson of Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges presented report on a privilege motion moved by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan for issuing of baseless and false notice to him for recovery of alleged outstanding amount of Rs 2.7 million on account of his overstay in the Punjab House, Islamabad.

Rubina convener Senate Special Committee on Child Protection presented report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Talha Mehmood on January 24, 2020 regarding an incident of child abuse that took place in district Nowshehra.

Senator Javed Abbasi presented three reports of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on bills to establish Criminal Prosecution Service in Islamabad, to provide safety standards on the water sides, canals, dams, lakes and rivers in the Islamabad Capital Territory and to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

Senator Faisal Javed laid reports regarding airing of incorrect map of Pakistan on Pakistan Television during the live transmission and on non adherence to the restriction of the expunged words in the Senate. Reports of the standing committees on finance and communications were presented on two issues of public importance including closure of the National Bank Branch in Sibi and charging of dual toll tax on Sukkur Multan motorway.