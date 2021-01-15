10 security forces killed in Kunduz battle

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Ten security personnel were killed and as many wounded in a Taliban attack in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province, officials said on Friday.

A reliable source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Taliban attacked the Imam Sahib district at around 8pm last night and the ensuing clash continued until 1am. Ten security personnel, including police, army, local police and uprising forces, were killed and 10 others wounded in the attack.

Abdul Ahad Toryal Kakar, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, also confirmed the attack, saying nine security personnel had been killed and eleven others wounded. He said the Taliban would have overrun the district center if air support had not arrived, adding the situation remained tense. He said the Taliban also suffered casualties, but there was not exact information.

Kunduz police spokesman Inamuddin Rahmani confirmed the attack and said it had been pushed back. He said there were casualties on both sides and would share details later. The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.