10 Taliban, ISIS men killed, held in raids

KABUL: The Special Forces killed an ISIS militant and detained 9 militants including 2 ISIS fighters and 7 Taliban during the operations in four provinces of Afghanistan.

The military officials said Sunday the Special Forces arrested 4 Taliban militants and destroyed a small cache of weapons in Chak-e Wardak district of Wardak.

The officials further added that the Special Forces arrested 3 Taliban militants and destroyed a small cache of weapons in Dzadran district of Paktiya province.

The Special Forces killed an ISIS fighter, detained 2 others and destroyed a small cache of weapons in Sherzad district of Nangarhar province, the officials added.

The special Forces destroyed another small cache of weapons belonging to Taliban in Deh Yak district of Ghazni. (Khaama Press)