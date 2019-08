LAGOS, Nigeria (AA): Ten Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria, were released on Friday.

On July 16, at least 10 Turkish sailors traveling aboard the Ivory Coast-bound Turkish ship Paksoy-1 were abducted off Nigeria.

The ship is operated by Kadioglu Maritime and had 18 crew on board when it was attacked by pirates suspected to be from Nigeria’s volatile delta region, according to a local official.