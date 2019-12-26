10-year-old girl raped in Badghis Madrasa: Local Officials

BADGHIS (TOLO News): A ten year old girl was raped in a religious school in Qala-e-Naw city, the center of Badghis province, local officials in the province said Thursday.

The girl was a student, officials of the Badghis women’s affairs department said.

The victim is currently getting medical treatment in Badghis provincial hospital.

“The girl was studying at the madrasa. She asked her teacher for permission to go to the washroom and she was raped there,” said Rahila Naderi, the head of the women’s affairs department in Badghis.

“Her psychological condition is very bad and the culprit behind the crime has not been arrested but the security and intelligence forces have gone to the area to investigate the case,” said Anjila Hamidi, a women and children’s rights lawyer.

Security officials in Badghis said they have detained 18 students and will interrogate them about the incident.

“At least eighteen suspects have been arrested–about whom the people have suspicions—and the main culprit will be identified once the investigations are finished,” said Sher Aqa Alokozai, head of the security department of the Badghis police.

According to the Badghis women’s affairs department, another eight incidents of sexual abuse against women have been registered over the past few months.