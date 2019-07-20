10-year-old Pakistani girl sets world record by scaling Spantik peak

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A 10-year-old Pakistani girl, Selena Khawaja has set world record by scaling 7,027-metre-high Spantik peak.

She has become the youngest person in the world who climbed 7,027-metre-high Spantik peak, known as the Golden Peak. The mountain is situated in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Nagar Valley in the Karakoram sub-range.

In her message to the nation, Selena, known as Pakistan’s ‘mountain princess’, said,” Hard work is the key to success.” Selena had previously made the record of scaling 6,050-metre ‘Mingli Sir’ at the age of nine in 2018.

Her next destination is the world’s highest peak Mount Everest, said sources.

Last year in March, a nine-year-old girl, hailing from Abbottabad, had become the youngest to scale the 5,765-metre-high Quz Sar Peak in Shimshal Valley, Hunza.

Selena Khawaja had said that she had a special love for peaks.