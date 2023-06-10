100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 314 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 314.95 points on Monday, a change of 0.76%, closing at 41,667.94 points against 41,352.99 points the previous day.

A total of 145,177,892 shares were traded during the day as compared to 99,545,856 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4,682 billion against Rs3.336 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 321 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 183of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 16,777,021 shares at Rs1.16 per share; Sui North Gas with 9,750,118 shares at Rs43.38 per share and Pak Petroleum with 9,434,106 shares at Rs61.57 per share.

Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs31.25 per share price, closing at Rs1,554.17, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with an Rs28.87 rise in its per share price to Rs1,528.87.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs63.50 per share closing at Rs1,630.50; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs50.02 decline to close at Rs6,489.98. (APP)