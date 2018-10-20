100 new coaches to be brought in a month’s time: Railway Minister

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday claimed that he would bring 100 new coaches in a month’s time.

Talking to media, the railways minister said, “We will introduce 100 new coaches in a month and in the first 50 days of our government there has been an increase of Rs1 billion in railways’ earnings.”

Speaking about the various improvements that have been made in Pakistan Railways, Rasheed said, “We are improving the catering service on Green Line train and will also ensure Wi-Fi is available on three trains in the coming week.”

“We have installed Wi-Fi in Sukkur and Rohri train stations,” he added.

Rasheed further said, “We have also made a task force to make freight trains more functional.”

Criticising the previous government, the railways minister said, “We were given thieves and robbers in dowry. Shehbaz Sharif is a bigger thief than Nawaz Sharif.”

The railways minister also shared, that a shuttle train will run from Karachi to Dhabeji and another from Karachi to Hyderabad.

He further said, fares for Bolan Express from Karachi to Quetta have been reduced from Rs1,200 to Rs700, whereas the fare of a train berth on Akbar Express from Quetta to Lahore has been reduced from Rs1,000 to Rs800.

