100 shops gutted by fire in Gujranwala’s Landa Bazaar

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: At least 100 shops were gutted after fire erupted at the Landa Bazaar in Gujranwala on Monday night, was doused by the firefighters after four hours of struggle.

According to reports, the fire erupted in a Landa Bazaar, Gujranwala, which spread very quickly an engulfed more than 100 shops.

The fire turned valuables of worth millions into ashes, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, said the fire brigade officials.

Getting the information, ten vehicles of fire brigade reached the site and started operation to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was controlled by the firefighters after continuous struggle of four hours. The process of cooling is underway at the site.

According to the eyewitnesses, the blaze in the Landa Bazaar broke out due to short circuit in the electricity wires in the area, which were passing just above the market.