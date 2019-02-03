1000 lives lost to Afghan conflict in January

KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 1,000 people were killed and another 800 injured in violence in Afghanistan last month, amid peace negotiations and hopes for an end to the bloodshed.

In December, 2018), 1,121 people lost their lives and 475 others wounded during 140 different attacks, compared 131 attacks in January.

These statistics show casualties increased by 14 percent in January over December and attacks fell by six percent.

Pajhwok Afghan News reports citing different sources show 986 people were killed and 839 others injured in 29 of the country’s 34 provinces in January.

Last month, statistics show, 10 among each 17 people suffered casualties in face to face fighting, three in suicide attacks, one each in airstrikes, targeted attacks and explosions.

Most or 17 attacks happened in Faryab, 10 each in Kandahar and Nangarhar, eight each in Baghlan, Helmand, and Kabul and the rest (70) other attacks in other 23 provinces of the country.

In January, there were no reports of casualties from Bamyan, Nuristan, Daikundi, Paktia and Panjsher.

Casualties

In January, 986 people were killed and 839 others injured. Rebels, security forces and civilians were among the casualties. But Pajhwok could not compile specific casualty figures because different sources provided different accounts.

Last month, not a single day passed without attacks or casualties. Most of casualties happened on January 14 when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) targeted the Green Village Camp in Kabul.

The Ministry of Interior had said the attack took place in an area where non-governmental organizations and foreign guesthouses were located. The ministry had said 10 people were killed and 113 others including 23 children and 12 women injured in the incident.

However, the Taliban, who claimed responsibility for the attack, had said that dozens of foreign troops were killed and wounded in the attack.

After Kabul, Faryab comes second in terms of highest casualties in January.

Defence analystss link the rise and fall in casualties tactical approach in fighting. Military experts believe more casualties happen in more populated place in guerrilla warfare.

Afghan forces, supported by foreign troops, have been engaged in fighting with the Taliban for the past 18 years. Past experiences show casualties and attacks surge in Afghanistan in summer and decline in winter.

Casualties declined by 11 percent last January compared to the same period in 2018 but increased compared to the previous month.

Casualties in January decreased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year, but increased by 44 percent compared to the same period the previous month. In 2017, around 25,000 people suffered casualties compared around 27,000 people killed or injured in attacks in 2018.

Considering statistics of the last two years, averagely 2,149 people suffered casualties each month and 72 people each day.

The conflict is taking lives of Afghans while efforts for peace have recently been accelerated.

The Afghan government has created a team and a consultative council for peace talks alongside the High Peace Council (HPC).

US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has so far met four times with the Taliban, but no one from the Afghan government participated in the negotiations.

Both Khalilzad and the Taliban have confirmed agreeing on some points in the recent six-day meeting in Qatar.

Afghans, more hopeful with the peace talks, have been asking the warring sides to agree on a ceasefire and stop killing the Afghan people.

Abdul Rahim Warki, a resident of Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, said: “I request the warring sides to agree on a ceasefire first and then talk peace, the lives of thousands of Afghans would be rescued if a ceasefire is agreed no matter if the peace talks take another six months.”

Ahmad Shoaib, a resident of the first urban district of Farah City, told Pajhwok that he lost one of his brothers in a suicide attack two years ago. “Peace is blessing, the Afghans are killed under different names for the last four decades, our life is really painful,” he said.

He said whenever he enters his home and sees his orphaned nephews it refreshes his pains and he thinks all Afghans whether they are soldiers, Taliban or civilians who lose lives in the war would have the same feelings.

Shoaib voiced on the conflicting sides not to lose the latest chance for peace and be ready for sacrifices for ending the bloodshed by making the peace process a success story and reach a ceasefire.