Raisa Adil

A land slide victory of BJP in 2019 Indian general elections intensified the efforts to implement Hindutva agenda of right-wing Hindu forces – the agenda of complete integration of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union and revival of the Hindu civilization in the territory. Hence August 05th 2019 became a turning point in the history of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The presidential orders revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of Indian constitution which had accorded special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir – a region which used to enjoy separate constitution, flag and official language was divided in to two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without a legislature. Jammu & Kashmir – a territory where non Kashmiris are more privileged than locals for acquiring property and jobs in government institution.

Modi’s Government unilateral, illegal action of 5th August 2019 created an environment of fear and terror in IIOJK by adoption a multipronged military approach to quell the Kashmiris’ resistance by imposition of curfew in main cities and town, suspension of internet, cellular and landline phones and television services. Cancellation of major Hindu pilgrimage, Amarnath Yatra, closure of school and colleges, strict restriction on media and newspapers, and deployment of 38000 additional troops were some of the destitution encountered by Kashmiris as a result of abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35A.

This proscribed act climaxed the arrest of around 19000 Kashmiris including Hurriyat front-runners, lawyers, political protesters, human right activists and leaders of religious, trade and social organization. This military action constrained over 8 million Kashmiris to be locked down in their homes for months creating a humanitarian crisis as people faced acute shortage of essential commodities and life-saving drugs. Indian troops under the cover of draconian laws intensified ferocious operations and have martyred 660 Kashmiris, injured 2500 people, damaged 1092 houses since 5th August 2019 till last month.

The whole purpose behind the annulment of Article 370 and 35A is to turn Muslim majority into a minority by legalizing the settlement of non-Kashmiri Hindus in the valley. Sanctioning massive demographic changes is aimed to damage the essence of the UN resolutions declaring Jammu and Kashmir as disputed territory whose fate is to be decided by the Kashmiri People through the exercise of their right of self-determination. This act was in anticipation of getting favorable results if Delhi is compelled to hold plebiscite at any point in future.

The 5th August move of Indian government caused strong resentment across Pakistan. As an expression of solidarity with the people of IIOJK Pakistan reaffirmed its continued support for the Kashmiri cause, rejecting unilateral changes in the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir as violation of international and bilateral agreements. Pakistan repeatedly urged the UN and international community to arbitrate and stop India from altering the disputed territory’s demography. Since the annulment the Articles 370 and 35A, the Pakistan Parliament has passed several resolutions expressing solidary with the oppressed people of IIOJK. Pakistan Army has declared that Pakistan is all set to fight till last bullet, last solider for Kashmir.

Kashmir dispute – an unresolved dispute is an impending powder keg in the region, admonishing the global community, predominantly UN to step forward brazenly to stop New Delhi’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity and Muslim majority status of IIOJK. So International Community must take measures for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspiration of the Kashmiri people without any further delay.

