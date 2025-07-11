10th of Muharram observed peacefully in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The 10th day of Muharram was observed peacefully and calmly across Afghanistan.

Thousands of citizens gathered in Hussainiyas, mosques, and religious centers on Sunday to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the Battle of Karbala.

Several prominent Shia scholars in the country emphasized that Afghanistan enjoys unparalleled religious unity and that Ashura belongs to all Muslims, serving as a symbol of solidarity and connection among them.

Mohammad Akbari, a leading Shia figure, stated: “Imam Hussain was martyred in the path of God and sacrificed his life to preserve Islam. There are strong and credible sources supporting the mourning of Imam Hussain and weeping for the Master of Martyrs.”

Asadullah Sa’adati, another Shia figure, said: “Imam Hussain’s exemplary resistance in Karbala aimed to achieve the values and goals he believed in—religious, moral, and humanitarian values.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate also described Ashura as a symbol of unity and mutual acceptance among Muslims, stating that those who incite sectarian division in the name of religion among the Afghan people lack conscience.

Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said: “Anyone who discriminates among Afghans has no conscience and no sincerity toward this country. We have seen who divided us in the past—it was for their own benefit.”

Not only in Kabul, but also in many provinces across the country, mourning ceremonies were held, with citizens emphasizing unity, solidarity, and national cohesion.

Religious scholar Sayed Haidar Hashemi stated: “A small number of our Hindu compatriots live in Afghanistan and may still be here, but the vast majority of this nation is Muslim. Over 99% proudly follow the former Imams, especially the great Imam Abu Hanifa (may God be pleased with him).”

Former President Hamid Karzai also issued a statement, urging the people of Afghanistan to use the spiritual significance and blessings of Ashura and the days of Muharram as a source of unity and collective effort toward building a progressive, prosperous Afghanistan enriched with knowledge and education.