11 Afghan police personnel killed in Badakhshan roadside blast

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 11 members of the Afghan local police, including their commander, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Badakhshan province on Friday night, the provincial police spokesman Sanaullah Rohani said.

He said the incident happened in Khash district at midnight when a vehicle carrying the personnel hit a roadside mine.

Also on Friday, two Taliban fighters, including Hamidullah, the designated deputy district governor of Taliban for Khash, were killed in a clash with government forces in Khash district on Friday.

This comes after 10 security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in Zabul on Friday morning.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Badakhshan blast.

Sources within the Afghan government told TOLOnews this week that the Taliban initiated an average of 30 attacks per day since the Eid-ul-Fitr ceasefire.

According to the sources, the Afghan forces also suffered casualties as a result of these attacks.