11 arrested in Balochistan honour killing case

F.P. Report

QUETTA : The Balochistan police have arrested 11 suspects in connection with the brutal murder of a couple in an alleged honour killing incident that has shocked the province and drawn widespread condemnation.



The incident, which reportedly took place a few days before Eidul Adha, came to public attention after a disturbing video of the double murder surfaced on social media.



The couple, who were said to have entered into an arranged marriage, were shot dead in what officials believe was a premeditated attack in the name of honour.



Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti provided an update on the case through a post on the social platform X (formerly Twitter), confirming the arrests and reiterating his government’s resolve to ensure justice.



“…So far, 11 accused have been arrested, the operation is ongoing, all the people involved will be brought to justice. The state stands with the oppressed,” he wrote.



Earlier, the CM had said that the state had taken suo motu notice of the crime after the video surfaced and that a case had been registered under anti-terrorism laws on the complaint of the state.



He assured that law enforcement agencies have been directed to act with full seriousness and arrest every individual involved.



“The law will take its course. Those who challenge the writ of the state and commit such barbaric acts will not be spared,” he stated.



Government spokesperson Shahid Rind had also confirmed that the provincial administration was treating the case as a top priority, with intelligence and security agencies working to determine the exact location and circumstances surrounding the killings.