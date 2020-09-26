11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

HYDERABAD (Monitoring Desk):Eleven people were killed and seven others sustained burn injuries after a passenger van caught fire on Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway on Saturday.

According to initial reports, an ill-fated van going from Hyderabad to Karachi caught fire.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the Baqai Hospital.

According to Additional Inspector General Motorway Police Aftab Pathan, a passenger van, carrying 22 passengers, was coming from Hyder-abad to Karachi when it reached near a cement factory on Super Highway in Karachi, it caught fire.

As a result, police said, 12 people were burnt alive. Two bodies were taken out of the van.

The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospital for first aid, said the police officer.

AIG Aftab Pathan said that the van overturned due to over speeding and later it caught fire.

Unfortunately, he said, at least 12 passengers died on the spot and seven injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Noori Abad.

He said luckily one child remained unhurt in the incident.