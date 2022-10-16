11 Indians including Finance Minster declared wanted in Wall Street Journal ad

WASHINGTON (INP): In an advertisement published in the American newspaper “Wall Street Journal”, many important Indian personalities, including Finance Minister Khurana Nirmala Sitharaman, have been declared wanted.

The advertisement published in the newspaper described India as an unsafe country for investment and asked investors to stay away from India. In the advertisement, names of 11 people, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, are given and it is said that these people are using India’s constitutional institutions as a weapon against their political and industrial opponents.

The ad demanded that the US imposed economic and visa sanctions on these Indian officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The US government has the right under this law to seize the property of a foreign official or leader, place sanctions on him and ban his entry into its country.

The ad has been published at a time when India’s External Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is herself on a US visit. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, Supreme Court Justices Hemant Gupta and V Rama Subramaniam are among those who have called for a ban on the ad.

Apart from them, pictures of Special Judge Chandrasekhar, Enforcement Directorate Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Assistant Director R Rajesh, Deputy Director A Sadiq Muhammad and CBI DSP Ashish Pareek have also been published in the advertisement.

Related