11 killed as cylinder exploded in Lahore factory

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least 11persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a factory situated at the Kala Khatai Road in Ferozewala on late Monday night.

The fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire factory which makes body sprays. Roof of the factory also collapsed due to intensity of the cylinder explosion.

According to rescue sources, roof of a house adjacent to the factory also caved in. The authorities present at the site have asked the residents of the area to leave the place.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue teams are facing hardship in carrying out operation due to darkness as transformer of the factory also burnt in the fire.

Rescue sources said that one person was also injured in the incident and was shifted to Mayo Hospital. The deceased included Rashida, Zahida Bibi, Ariba and Musa.

While taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and sought report from the concerned departments.