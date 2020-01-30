11 killed, seven injured as passenger van catches fire near Bhera

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least 11 people were killed while seven others sustained severe wounds as a speeding passenger van caught fire near Bhera today (Thursday).

According to details, the fire erupted in a van after it collided with the pillar of flyover.

Receiving information about the mishap, the security personnel and rescue team arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital for medical assistance.

While briefing about the tragic van accident, DIG Motorway Zone said that there were 17 passengers in the van. Dead include eight men and three women while six people sustained injuries, including three men, two women and a child. Unfortunate van was enroute to Islamabad from Faisalabad.

He said that investigators are working to determine cause of the crash. He said that apparently accident occurred due to negligence of the driver or breaking of tire rod, after which van collided with a pole and overturned.

The sliding door of van was jammed after van overturned and fired caused by short-circuit trapped the passengers inside the van.

Authorities are working to identify the people who died in the crash.